Suarez confirms SHR split

Daniel Suarez has confirmed the “bad news” that he will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing next season.

Suarez, 27, posted a video on his official Twitter account late Thursday addressing his fans. This season was his first with the organization in the No. 41 Ford Mustang.

“I was as shocked as you guys are late last night,” said Suarez. “But guys, I can promise you that I worked my heart off to make this happen and to try to put everything together. The team did as well. We just were not able to put all the funding and the sponsors together right on time. We were extremely close. Pretty much there, but it just wasn’t quite enough, and we just run out of time.”

Acknowledging that is how “it is sometimes,” Suarez admitted he is extremely disappointed in the outcome. A former Xfinity Series champion, Suarez has competed for two different teams in three seasons in the Cup Series.

“I’m sure something else will be waiting for me,” said Suarez. “I want to thank everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Performance, Haas Automation, and of course, my current sponsors … for everything they have done for me. For all the support and all the love they have been giving me for many years now. When I moved to this country back in 2011 I had a dream – that dream was to race in NASCAR, to win races, and to win championships. I have accomplished that, but not yet in the Cup Series. But I’m sure I will. We just have to work extremely hard to… put all the pieces in the right place, like we know how to do.”

Suarez is 17th in the standings going into the season finale. He has 11 top-10 finishes, four top-five finishes, and one pole this year.

In a statement on its Twitter account, SHR called Suarez the “epitome of class.

“He is a world-class race car driver and an even better person who has represented Stewart-Haas Racing and its partners extremely well. We have much respect and admiration for Daniel, and genuinely wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”