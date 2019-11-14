IndyCar or sabbatical both possible for 2020 - Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg has admitted competing on road courses in IndyCar could be an option for him in 2020 after being linked with a move to Ed Carpenter Racing — but only if he decides to race next year.

A European media report suggested the German could be set for a drive with ECR next season but RACER understands this claim to be wide of the mark. Speaking in Interlagos ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hulkenberg said IndyCar would now interest him now that all F1 seats are effectively confirmed for 2020, but insists he wants some time off to see what he would be really motivated to race in next year.

“I have not signed anything and I won’t do in the foreseeable future,” Hulkenberg said. “I received several calls from different series’ teams, but nothing is really happening at the moment.

“I guess, yes (IndyCar is a consideration). To be honest, my state of mind is pretty relaxed. I want to finish the season as successfully as possible. And after that rewind a little bit, take a moment or two or three for myself, see what I want to do, see what seems of interest. I am certainly not having the feeling that I want to rush into something just to race.”

When Zak Brown approached Hulkenberg about an IndyCar seat with McLaren earlier this year, the response was that he didn’t want to compete on ovals. The current Renault driver admits that remains the case.

“Ovals, I have always said I am not a fan of it; it just doesn’t strike me. It just seems like it’s not my thing. I’d keep it limited to the road courses.”

Hulkenberg added that he could end up taking some time away from racing, suggesting he won’t make any decisions about his future until January at the earliest.

“Sabbatical, I don’t know what you want to call it. A decade in F1 is intense, living at that high pace. So that is why I just need to see how I feel once the new year starts, and how things develop and evolve, in which direction. Right now I just don’t know, and I don’t want to think about it too much right now because I am still here (in F1).”