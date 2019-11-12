TC America finalizes 2020 schedule

SRO Motorsports America has confirmed an eight-round calendar for its TC America series, which includes the TCR, TC and TCA classes, for 2020. The campaign aims to build on a 2019 season which featured fields of more than 45 cars.

The 2020 campaign opens at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 7-8. TCR and TCA teams then hit the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida to compete as part of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 14-15.

Series teams and drivers move on to the bullring at Lakeville, Connecticut’s Lime Rock Park, May 8-9, where TC America will headline the first Touring Car Festival.

After Virginia International Raceway on June 6-7, TC America competitors end their mini-summer break with a visit to California’s Wine country for a doubleheader weekend August 8-9 at Sonoma Raceway. Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s Road America then will host the series August 29-30.

The penultimate race weekend of the season is set for another of America’s famous road courses, New York’s Watkins Glen, on September 19-20. The 2020 champions will then be crowned at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, host of the finale race weekend of the season on October 1-3.