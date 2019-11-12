Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

TC America finalizes 2020 schedule

Image by SRO Motorsports America

TC America finalizes 2020 schedule

SRO America

TC America finalizes 2020 schedule

By 14 hours ago

By: |

SRO Motorsports America has confirmed an eight-round calendar for its TC America series, which includes the TCR, TC and TCA classes, for 2020. The campaign aims to build on a 2019 season which featured fields of more than 45 cars.

The 2020 campaign opens at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 7-8. TCR and TCA teams then hit the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida to compete as part of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 14-15.

Series teams and drivers move on to the bullring at Lakeville, Connecticut’s Lime Rock Park, May 8-9, where TC America will headline the first Touring Car Festival.

After Virginia International Raceway on June 6-7, TC America competitors end their mini-summer break with a visit to California’s Wine country for a doubleheader weekend August 8-9 at Sonoma Raceway. Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s Road America then will host the series August 29-30.

The penultimate race weekend of the season is set for another of America’s famous road courses, New York’s Watkins Glen, on September 19-20. The 2020 champions will then be crowned at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, host of the finale race weekend of the season on October 1-3.

 

, , SRO America

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2019/11/13/tc-america-finalizes-2020-schedule/ TC America finalizes 2020 schedule - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home