Five crew chiefs fined after NASCAR Phoenix weekend

Five NASCAR crew chiefs have been fined after the tripleheader elimination weekend at ISM Raceway.

Each fine was for either a missing or unsecure lug nut on their respective vehicles. Two crew chiefs, Paul Wolfe and Mike Hillman Sr., in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series were fined $10,000.

Wolfe’s driver Brad Keselowski finished 10th in the Bluegreen Vacations 500 on Sunday. Hillman’s man J.J. Yeley crossed the finish line 29th.

In the Xfinity Series, Taylor Moyer of JR Motorsports was fined $5,000. Moyer and Zane Smith, who was making his 10th start in the No. 8 Chevrolet, finished fifth in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200.

Trip Bruce and Joe Shear Jr. of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series were fined $2,500.

Bruce guided Stewart Friesen to the victory Friday night in the Lucas Oil 150. By doing so, the duo will compete for the series championship this weekend in Miami.

Shear and driver Johnny Sauter finished eighth.