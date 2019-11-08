GT World Challenge confirms COTA opener for 2020

SRO Motorsports America has announced that it will return to Circuit of The Americas to launch its 2020 schedule next March. In order to keep to a six-round championship, the Indianapolis 8 Hours will now become a voluntary event for GT World Challenge America teams.

“After announcing the reduced schedule, we received a lot of feedback from our teams and partners eager to keep COTA,” said Staci Langham, GT Series Manager at SRO America. “We’re excited to continue to open the season in Austin and thank all our teams and drivers for their continued feedback and support. Even with the Indy 8 Hours as a non-points event, we have great interest from our paddock to participate in the Intercontinental GT Challenge endurance race.”

The updated 2020 schedule is as follows:

March 7-8, Circuit of The Americas – Austin, TX

May 16-17, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park – Bowmanville, ON

June 6-7, Virginia International Raceway – Alton, VA

August 8-9, Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, CA

August 29-30, Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI

September 19-20, Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen, NY

GT World Challenge America teams and drivers will then be invited to compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 2-4, for Round 4 of 2020’s Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli.

For 2020, updates to the class structure in GT World Challenge America will follow elements that have proven successful in other SRO-operated series. The new season will feature Pro-Am, Silver, and Am categories. Pro-Am pairings will be limited to a Platinum or Gold Pro and a Bronze Am, while Silver will feature two Silver-rated drivers with Bronze featuring two Bronze-rated drivers.

The series will continue to offer live or same-day TV coverage of Sunday’s race on CBS Sports Network in North America. GT World Challenge America, Europe, and Asia will be a part of 200 hours of coverage on CBSSN.

Each round will continue to be streamed live on SRO’s GT World YouTube channel and across syndicated platforms in Europe and Asia. SRO reports that this past season, livestream views of GT World Challenge America have benefited from global distribution averaging nearly 1 million views per weekend.