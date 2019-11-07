NASCAR Interview: David Gilliland

David Gilliland is retired from full-time racing in NASCAR’s Cup Series, but he is still plenty involved in the sport.
Gilliland is one of the co-owners of DGR-Crosley, a multi-truck team competing in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. In fact, one of the team’s drivers, Tyler Ankrum, could advance into the Championship 4 with one race left in the Round of 6.
On this week’s podcast, Gilliland digs into what could be an improbable title run considering how the team was piecing together races for Ankrum to start the year. Plus, what impresses Gilliland about his young driver.
Also:
- How DGR came to be and what made Gilliland want to get into team ownership with Bo LeMastus
- The challenges that come with being a NASCAR team owner
- Retired from the Cup Series, what makes Gilliland still get behind the wheel in Truck Series races
- His take on what driver development should look like and how DGR approaches it
- Whether Gilliland would ever want his son Todd to race for his team
- The long-term vision for DGR that includes the Cup Series
