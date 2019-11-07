NASCAR Interview: David Gilliland

David Gilliland is retired from full-time racing in NASCAR’s Cup Series, but he is still plenty involved in the sport.

Gilliland is one of the co-owners of DGR-Crosley, a multi-truck team competing in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. In fact, one of the team’s drivers, Tyler Ankrum, could advance into the Championship 4 with one race left in the Round of 6.

On this week’s podcast, Gilliland digs into what could be an improbable title run considering how the team was piecing together races for Ankrum to start the year. Plus, what impresses Gilliland about his young driver.

Also: