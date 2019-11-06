Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Petersen Museum to premiere film about Lella Lombardi

Image by LAT

Petersen Museum to premiere film about Lella Lombardi

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Petersen Museum to premiere film about Lella Lombardi

By 5 hours ago

By: |

ABOVE: Lella Lombardi in a March 761 at the 1976 Brazilian GP.

The Petersen Automotive Museum will offer a special premiere screening of the film “Beyond Driven: Lella Lombardi and the Women of Formula Racing, “preceded by a social hour and followed by a question-and-answer session with filmmakers and motorsports drivers. The Nov. 15 event runs from 6:30-10 p.m.

Lombardi made history at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix when she became the first — and to date only — woman to score points in a Formula 1 race. The documentary, made by Love Entertainment, explores Lombardi’s achievement while also sharing stories from today’s top female drivers — Tatiana Calderon, Carmen Jorda, Beitske Visser, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vicky Piria and Alice Powell — as they race to make it to the F1 grid 44 years later.

Watch a preview of the film and get more information about the screening at VintageMotorsports.com

 

, Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2019/11/06/petersen-museum-to-premiere-film-about-lella-lombardi-f1s-first-female-racer/ Petersen Museum to premiere film about Lella Lombardi, F1’s first female racer - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home