Simpson splits with JDC-Miller

Stephen Simpson is not expected to return with JDC-Miller Motorsports’ IMSA Cadillac DPi program. The race-winning South African, who partnered with Switzerland’s Simon Trummer in the No. 84 JDC entry, joins a growing list of professional drivers searching for WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drives ahead of the January 3-5 Roar Before The 24.

“We’ve achieved a lot of success together at JDC-Miller, and for the greater period of time, in prototypes,” Simpson told RACER. “But with all of that said, it’s time to look for other opportunities in the WeatherTech Championship as the team’s DPi program evolves. We’ve done a lot; they’ve become a lot like my family since we started in the PC class. Then in P2, and last season, the Cadillac DPi. I’m hoping my years in the series where we’ve won Daytona, won Long Beach, won at Watkins Glen, will help in my pursuit.”

Although the silver-rated Simpson could become a rival in the WeatherTech Championship, he will remain with JDC-Miller’s Michelin Pilot challenge program where he races with Michael Johnson in the TCR category.

“I really look forward to continuing my relationship with JDC and Michael in TCR next year,” he said. “Michael’s an incredible driver, and incredible person, and racing together is among the most rewarding experiences I’ve had so far.”