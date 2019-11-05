Lambert named as Buescher's crew chief for 2020

Luke Lambert has been named the crew chief for Chris Buescher at Roush Fenway Racing in 2020.

Lambert, who will leave Richard Childress Racing, will oversee the No. 17 Ford team as Buescher returns the organization. Roush officials confirmed last month that the team’s current crew chief, Brian Pattie, would not be returning next season. Buescher had been announced as the team’s driver in September.

“We are certainly excited to have Luke Lambert joining our organization and taking over the reins of the No. 17 program,” said team owner Jack Roush. “Luke has a strong engineering background and also the ability to energize and lead a team. We look forward to pairing him with Chris next season and seeing what they can do on the track.”

Lambert has eight years of experience as a Cup Series crew chief, all with RCR. In 258 starts, Lambert has earned 72 top-10 finishes with the drivers he’s worked with, including a 2017 win with Ryan Newman at ISM Raceway. He has been working with rookie Daniel Hemric this year.