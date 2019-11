Hulman and Co has sold the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the IndyCar Series, IMS Productions and associated subsidiaries to Penske Entertainment Corp.; a subsidiary of Penske Corp.

The sale was jointly announced by both parties on Monday morning.

No further details have been released, although Hulman and Co President and CEO Mark Miles, Tony George and Roger Penske are scheduled to speak to the media later this morning.

This story will be updated.