Renault announces Fry signing

Renault has announced Pat Fry will join the team as part of the technical management setup at Enstone.

Fry was most recently at McLaren, helping the team’s restructuring following a number of poor cars and a disappointing spell with Honda. His role at McLaren was a short-term one as James Key had been hired to join as technical director, and once his contractural obligations are complete at Woking he will join Renault.

“I am delighted to be able to work with Pat again,” Renault executive director Marcin Budkowski said. “His arrival is yet another step as we build and improve our team structure. Pat’s experience, talent and determination will be additional assets as we continue our progress.”

Fry started his F1 career with Benetton and then joined McLaren, winning a number of championships before moving to Ferrari in 2010. After a spell as director of chassis and later director of engineering, Fry left Ferrari at the end of 2014 and next worked at Manor as an engineering consultant before rejoining McLaren in 2018 in the temporary role of engineering director.

Renault announced a restructuring and strengthening of its aerodynamics department on Friday, with the team looking to take advantage of new regulations in 2021.