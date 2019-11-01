Firestone promotes Adams to director of race tire engineering

Firestone chief race tire engineer Cara Adams (pictured above) has been promoted to the Bridgestone/Firestone’s director of race tire engineering and production. The Ohio native’s new role will blend with her ongoing trackside responsibilities on Firestone’s behalf in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“Through years of hard work and dedication, Cara has demonstrated her commitment to Bridgestone and the future of race tire development,” said Nizar Trigui, Bridgestone Americas’ chief technology officer. “She is a leader in the field and we’re excited that she will continue to push the limits of innovation for Firestone Racing.”

In addition to Adams’ expanded duties, Bridgestone/Firestone is in the midst of building a brand-new racing tire manufacturing and development facility in Akron, Ohio, which will house its motorsports operations. As part of a recent extension, Firestone will continue as IndyCar’s sole tire provider through 2025.