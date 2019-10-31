Mazda Motorsports announces drivers eligible for Mazda Road to 24 Shootout

Drivers from numerous grassroots disciplines invited to compete for chance at Global Mazda MX-5 Cup season

Mazda Motorsports has unveiled the list of drivers nominated for the 2019 Mazda Road to 24 Shootout.

The Shootout, scheduled for December 3-4 at the Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds in Mountville, South Carolina, will award the winner with a $100,000 scholarship to compete in the 2020 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires. The winner’s car will carry the Mazda’s Soul Red Crystal on their Global MX-5 Cup car throughout the 2020 season.

Winning a club racing championship while driving a Mazda or Mazda-powered car is the primary way to be nominated for the Mazda Road to 24 Shootout, while At-Large nominees are also considered. Nominated drivers will submit a written and video proposal from which the finalists will be selected for the one-day Shootout.