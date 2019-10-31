Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Mazda Motorsports announces drivers eligible for Mazda Road to 24 Shootout

Drivers from numerous grassroots disciplines invited to compete for chance at Global Mazda MX-5 Cup season

Mazda Motorsports has unveiled the list of drivers nominated for the 2019 Mazda Road to 24 Shootout.

The Shootout, scheduled for December 3-4 at the Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds in Mountville, South Carolina, will award the winner with a $100,000 scholarship to compete in the 2020 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires. The winner’s car will carry the Mazda’s Soul Red Crystal on their Global MX-5 Cup car throughout the 2020 season.

Winning a club racing championship while driving a Mazda or Mazda-powered car is the primary way to be nominated for the Mazda Road to 24 Shootout, while At-Large nominees are also considered. Nominated drivers will submit a written and video proposal from which the finalists will be selected for the one-day Shootout.

