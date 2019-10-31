Hinchcliffe speaks out on Arrow McLaren SP situation

A day after the confirmation that his Arrow McLaren SP team will not have an IndyCar seat for him for the 2020 season, James Hinchcliffe offered his first public statement on the matter. Hinchcliffe, who remains under contract to the team, posted on Twitter Thursday morning that he was “shocked” by its decision but added that he intends to remain a full-time IndyCar racer.

“It goes without saying the happenings of the last 48 hours have been difficult,” Hinchcliffe wrote. “We were shocked to learn we would not be in the No. 5 car for the 2020 season. Obviously it’s very late in the game, but my team is working flat out to try and salvage a full 2020 IndyCar campaign.

“The support from the motorsports community has been overwhelming and is endlessly appreciated. We only get to do what we do because of the fans, and your passion is amazing.

“Disappointment aside, I still have my health, incredible family, friends and fans supporting me, and at the end of the day, there’s not much a little maple syrup and a Leafs game can’t fix.

“We’ve been kicked down before and came back stronger. This is simply our next fight.

“Challenge accepted.”