McMurry joins Farnbacher in MSR Acura

A pair of 2019 IMSA champions will unite next season as reigning GT Daytona title winner Mario Farnbacher welcomes LMP2 champion Matt McMurry to the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3.

McMurry, who drove for MSR in 2015 at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and Petit Le Mans, replaces Trent Hindman, and will be reunited with the Ohio-based outfit in a full-time capacity. After splitting his time between IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar championship with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports and the Blancpain Endurance Series where he raced an Acura NSX GT3, McMurry brings valuable mileage in the twin-turbo V6-powered supercar to the program. The endurance driver for the No. 86 will be announced at a later date.

“I’m really happy with the lineup that we have in the 86 Acura for next year and am looking forward to building on what we accomplished this season,” said team co-owner Michael Shank. “Mario has done a stellar job and he has been a big asset to this team and getting the championship. Having Matthew come back onboard is also very exciting.

“He’s had plenty of seat time in the NSX over in Europe this year and he should be able to find his feet quickly over here. As always, it’s an honor to continue our work with Honda, HPD and Acura. It’s going on four years now and they have been great to work with and we hope that we can continue to deliver results for them next year.”

Coming off a 10-week internship with Honda Performance Develop, MSR’s newest driver hopes to build on the relationship from behind the wheel.

“It’s an honor to be selected to join the Meyer Shank Racing team again!” McMurry said. “I can’t imagine a better place to be for the 2020 IMSA season than in an Acura NSX GT3 Evo at MSR. It’s a perfect fit coming from a great run in the NSX in the Blancpain Endurance Championship, a successful internship at Honda Performance Development, and an IMSA LMP2 championship. I’m excited to be driving with Mario too — he’s a great guy and I think we’ll make a good team. It’s not often you get two IMSA champions in one car. The Roar Before the 24 is quickly approaching and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Continuity for Germany’s Farnbacher is the most welcome news for 2020.

“I’m excited to be back with the Meyer Shank Racing guys next year,” he said. “We had a great 2019 season and we will head into 2020 with the same goal. I’m looking forward to working with Matthew — I know he drove the Acura NSX GT3 in Europe in the Blancpain Endurance series so he has experience with the car. I have raced against him and know him from the paddock and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him. As always with a new driver pairing, we will have to get to know each other a little bit better since we have never driven together but hopefully we can do that during some testing, which will start soon.”