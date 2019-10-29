Jr III Racing aiming for full season in Prototype Challenge for 2020

Jr III Racing is targeting full season in IMSA Prototype Challenge for 2020.

With a strong foundation already in place with its vintage racing program, the Mooresville-based team made two exploratory outings earlier this season in the all-LMP3 category, picking up the Bronze Cup at both VIR and Road Atlanta.

Overseeing the program is team owner William Glavin, who worked previously as a chassis setup engineer and project manager at Hendrick Motorsports.

“I did a lot of homework to decide where to grow our team to race on the professional level, and IMSA Prototype Challenge made the most sense from a competition point of view,” Glavin said. “The cars are really high quality and straightforward to work on. It is a great rules package with the Pro-Am structure, and being in this (IMSA) paddock is something that can present opportunities down the road for the team if we are successful.”

The team relies heavily on its depth of experience to support the versatility of the racing divisions it competes across.

“We are a little bit different because all of the guys we have at the track are the same guys who work for us full time at the shop,” Glavin said.

“Being here in the Charlotte area is ideal for us as a team, just because there are so many resources in a 20 mile radius. And there is a lot of talent here as well, and that’s been a big boost as we’ve grown. Once we started down the path of building this program, IMSA was really helpful and welcoming. We are the new guys here and it’s good to have people that are eager to help you find your way a bit during the weekends.”