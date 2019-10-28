RCR confirms Dillon reuniting with crew chief Alexander for 2020

Austin Dillon will reunite with Justin Alexander for the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Alexander will rejoin the No. 3 Chevrolet team as its crew chief Richard Childress Racing announced Monday afternoon. He had previously worked with Dillon from mid-2017 through the ’18 season. In his first race with Dillon, the two won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The duo also won the Daytona 500 together.

This year Dillon has been working with Danny Stockman, who he won a championship with in both the Gander Outdoors Truck and Xfinity Series. Dillon and Stockman failed to make the playoffs and are 23rd in the championship standings with three races left in the season. RCR said Stockman would remain with the company in a different role.

Next season will be Dillon’s seventh full year in the series.