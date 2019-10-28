Logano's crew member suspended for Martinsville altercation

NASCAR has suspended Dave Nichols Jr. for his involvement in the post-race fight between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

Nichols, a tire technician for No. 22 Team Penske Ford, was the previously unidentified crew member who grabbed Hamlin from behind and forced him to the ground. Logano had confronted Hamlin about their contact at Martinsville Speedway before shoving the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, which resulted in a scuffle between the teams.

On its penalty report, NASCAR noted “correct and proper conduct, both on and off the racetrack, is part of a Member’s responsibilities. Member-to-Member confrontation with physical violence.”

The suspension is for the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 3).

Four Cup Series crew chiefs were also fined after the First Data 500, all for having one unsecure lug nut on their respective vehicles. Chad Knaus (Hendrick Motorsports), Jeremy Bullins (Team Penske), Adam Stevens (Joe Gibbs Racing), and Brian Pattie (Roush Fenway Racing) have each been fined $10,000.

Knaus and William Byron finished second Sunday evening. Bullins and his driver, Ryan Blaney, finished fifth. Stevens and Kyle Busch placed 14th in the running order while Pattie and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were 15th.