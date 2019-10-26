The Week In IndyCar, Oct. 26, Listener Q&A

It’s an all listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast featuring your questions submitted via social media.
Formula 1 4m ago
Verstappen beats Ferraris to Mexico pole
Max Verstappen has claimed a controversial second pole position of the season by beating both Ferrari drivers in qualifying for the Mexican (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
UPDATE: Tifft released from hospital
Matt Tifft has been released from a local Martinsville hospital and is headed back home. His Front Row Motorsports team said out a brief (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Kyle Busch persevering through tough playoffs start
Kyle Busch made it through the first two rounds of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but it wasn’t smooth sailing. While Busch and the No. (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Keselowski leads final Martinsville practice
Brad Keselowski was fastest in final Cup Series practice at Martinsville with a lap of 96.283 mph (19.667 seconds). Team Penske (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Ferrari one-two in FP3, Sainz shines for McLaren
Ferrari finished practice at the Mexican Grand Prix in first and second place while Carlos Sainz produced a standout performance for (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Penske tweaks pit crews
Team Penske has shuffled some of its pit crew members ahead of the Round of 8 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Joey (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Elliott shrugs off Martinsville engine failure
Chase Elliott downplayed his Hendrick Motorsports team’s engine failure in opening practice Saturday morning at Martinsville Speedway, (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Logano leads opening Martinsville practice
Defending Martinsville Speedway winner and playoffs contender Joey Logano was quickest in opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Tifft transported to hospital
Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Matt Crafton will replace Matt Tifft in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford at Martinsville (…)
Formula 1 20hr ago
Vettel: No favorite after Friday running in Mexico
Sebastian Vettel insists there is no clear favorite out of the top three teams following Friday practice for the Mexican Grand Prix. (…)
