VIDEO: Juncos's Indy 500 fairytale

For sheer drama, Juncos Racing’s 2019 Indianapolis 500 will take some beating. The team’s month of May opened with a plain white unsponsored car, which turned into a destroyed unsponsored car following a heavy crash during practice. The disaster could have spelled the end to the team’s Indy campaign. Instead, it served as a rallying point: the team scrambled to put another car together, found the backing to keep it running, and completed the fairytale by infamously bumping Fernando Alonso’s McLaren out of the race.

Now, that story is being told by the team itself (in a combination of English and Spanish – turn on closed captioning for subtitles) through this new short video.