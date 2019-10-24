Renault won't appeal Japan disqualification

Renault will not appeal its disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix because it has no new evidence that could overturn the stewards’ decision.

Racing Point protested the legality of Renault’s car at Suzuka, claiming it was using a pre-set automated brake bias system. After analysis from the FIA Technical Department the system was deemed to be legal according to the technical regulations, but the stewards still felt it constituted a driver aid and therefore broke sporting regulations, leading to the team being disqualified from the results in Japan.

Renault initially considered appealing the result, which cost it a sixth place for Daniel Ricciardo and 10th for Nico Hulkenberg, but confirmed in a statement on Thursday morning in Mexico that it is unlikely to be able to overturn the decision.

“We regret the stewards’ decision and, in particular, the severity of the sanction applied,” the Renault statement read. “In our opinion, the penalty is not proportionate to any benefit the drivers derived, especially when used within the context of a system confirmed fully legal and innovative. It is also inconsistent with previous sanctions for similar breaches, as acknowledged by the stewards in their decision, but expressed without further argumentation.

“However, since we have no new evidence to bring other than that already produced to demonstrate the legality of our system, we do not wish to invest further time and effort in a sterile debate in front of the International Court of Appeal concerning the subjective appreciation, and therefore sanction, related to an aid that reduces the driver workload without enhancing the performance of the car.

“We have therefore decided not to appeal the stewards’ decision.

“Formula 1 will always be an arena for the relentless search for the slightest possible opportunities for competitive advantage. It is what we have always done and will continue to do, albeit with stronger internal processes before innovative solutions are brought on track.”

The penalty confirms Charles Leclerc in sixth in Japan ahead of Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat, with Renault now just six points clear of Toro Rosso and 10 ahead of Racing Point in the constructors’ championship.