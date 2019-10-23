NASCAR interview: Austin Theriault

Austin Theriault has had the humbling experience of making his first starts in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, which he didn’t think would happen and explains all about on this week’s podcast.

But the 25-year-old has quite the NASCAR story before getting to this point. Some might remember his horrific crash in the Truck Series race at Las Vegas in 2015, where he injured his back. Or maybe that he had the chance to work with both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski. Even that he’s a former ARCA Series champion, having worked with another recognizable name in Ken Schrader.

We dig into all of that, in addition to: