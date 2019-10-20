Filippi Sweeps TCR at Las Vegas; Norenberg wins TCA Race 2

The 40-minute SRO TC America TCR/TCA Race 2 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway went green with Race 1 winner Mason Filippi (No. 12 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N TVR) leading the field.

In TCA, Chris Haldeman (No. 69 X-Factor Honda Civic Si) led the class to the flag, but he was quickly overtaken by the No. 61 MINI JCW Team MINI Cooper driven by Mat Pombo. A mechanical issue soon caused Haldeman to begin dropping through the field, ultimately forced to retire.

TCA Championship leader Nick Wittmer in the No. 91 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ tS came into the final race with an 11-point lead over teenager Tyler Maxson and the No. 74 Copeland Motorsports Mazda Global MX5 Cup. Wittmer was back in 11th position as a full-course yellow was called for the No. 22 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ tS of Damon Surzyshyn stopped on track. Maxson was then in fourth, looking good for the Mazda driver to claim the title by a single point.

The race would go back to green with 21 minutes remaining, Filippi leading the No. 72 FCP Euro VW Golf GTI of Nate Vincent and No. 3 McCann Racing Audi RS3 LMS of Michael McCann Jr., with reviously crowned TCR champion Michael Hurczyn was back in fourth in the No. 71 FCP Euro VW Golf GTI TCR.

The race would finish in that order.

“It was amazing. This was a great weekend! The Copeland Motorsports crew gave me a great Hyundai Veloster N, and I’m also really happy for Maxson in TCA,” said Filippi.

In TCA, Pombo led during the caution with Tomas Mejia and Nate Norenberg, both in MINI Coopers, giving chase. Maxson held fourth in class, but title rival Wittmer would gain two positions at the restart to sit ninth in class, the championship swinging back in his favor.

With 12 minutes remaining, however, Wittmer would face an engine issue and retire, giving the championship back to 15-year-old Maxson.

“Oh, man, it means the world to me and the team. This just couldn’t be a better year for us here in SRO. We were struggling for a bit during the middle part of the race, but got through it. This is unbelievable, what a race — what a season!” said TCA champion Tyler Maxson.

With just 2 minutes remaining, TCA leader Pombo’s No. 61 MINI dropped out, giving Norenberg the class lead and win with Mejia sitting in second and Maxson inheriting third on the final lap of the race.

“This is my first win in any series and even though it took to the final race to get it, I can’t complain — it was worth it.” said Norenberg.

The TCR Cup win would go to Stephen Vadja with class champion Bryan Putt (No. 15 BSPort Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG) finishing second and Christian Cole (No. 27 McCann Racing Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG) third.

TCR/TCA RESULTS RACE 2

Results are provisional until posted final.