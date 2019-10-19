The Week In Sports Cars, Oct. 19, with Pruett and Goodwin

This edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast is all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
SRO America 1hr ago
Impressive win for Ricca in Las Vegas TC America Race 1
Jeff Ricca (No. 78 GenRacer Hyundai Genesis Coupe) scored a dominant win in Saturday morning’s SRO TC America TC Series Round 13 at Las (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
First Cup Series pole for rookie Hemric at Kansas Speedway
Daniel Hemric will lead the field to the green flag for the first time in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career at Kansas Speedway. (…)
SRO America 18hr ago
K-PAX Bentleys dominate World Challenge qualifying in Las Vegas
K-PAX Racing’s driving duo of Andy Soucek and Alvaro Parente dominated Friday afternoon’s Blancpain GT World Challenge America (…)
SRO America 18hr ago
SprintX poles decided for doubleheader weekend at LVMS
QUALIFYING 1 Vesko Kozarov put the No. 91 Rearden Racing Audi R8 LMS GT4 on the overall and SprintX West Am poles after (…)
SRO America 18hr ago
Filippi flies to TCR pole for Las Vegas Race 1; Pombo in TCA
Mason Filippi (No. 12 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N TCR) flew to the SRO TC America TCR Race 1 pole at the Las Vegas Motor (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago
Hendrick drivers struggling below playoffs cutline
Hendrick Motorsport is in an unenviable position at Kansas Speedway when it comes to its drivers advancing into the next round of the (…)
SRO America 20hr ago
Pumpelly on pole for GT4 America Sprint Race 1 at LVMS
Spencer Pumpelly flew to the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Race 1 pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his familiar No. 66 TRG Porsche 718 Cayman (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Hemric fastest in final practice at Kansas Speedway
Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric was fastest in the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kansas Speedway with a (…)
SRO America 20hr ago
Schwartz claims pole for TC Race 1 at Las Vegas
TC class champion Johan Schwartz continued his strong SRO TC America season by claiming the pole for Race 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in (…)
NASCAR 21hr ago
Bowyer confirms SHR extension is for one year
Clint Bowyer’s extension with Stewart-Haas Racing – which was announced Thursday – is a one-year deal. “It’s good for me,” (…)
