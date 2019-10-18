Schwartz claims pole for TC Race 1 at Las Vegas

TC class champion Johan Schwartz continued his strong SRO TC America season by claiming the pole for Race 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his No. 80 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M240iR. Schwartz’ 1m47.068s fastest lap was just one-tenth of a second faster than Jeff Ricca’s No. 78 GenRacer Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

“Car obviously felt great, since we qualified on pole,” Schwartz explained. “We had a bit of an issue yesterday and weren’t quite sure what it was. (But we) found out we had some suspension that was a bit loose; we got that all fixed. Today, with the sticky tires, the car was digging, bouncing across the track — it was a lot of fun! The track has some places that you can carry some extra speed and do some things to get more as opposed to a traditional line.

“We’re in Vegas! It’s sunny, beautiful, and I can’t wait for the banquet” he added.

Austen Smith and the No. 90 Dasboot Motorsports BMW M240iR was third quickest with a fastest lap of 1m47.269s. Chandler Hull (No. 94 Copart/BimmerWorld Racing BMW M240iR) will start fourth, with Tom Capizzi (No. 52 Auto Technic Racing BMW M240iR) rounding out the top five.

Sixth through tenth are Toby Grahovec (No. 26 Classic BMW M240iR), Robert Nimkoff (No. 20 Auto Technic Racing BMW M240iR), Cameron Evans (No. 82 Copart/BimmerWorld Racing BMW M240iR), Steve Streimer (No. 81 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M240iR) and Hanna Zeller (No. 06 DRS BMW M235iR).

TC QUALIFYING

TC America TC Race 1 goes green on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9:55 a.m. PDT with the race streaming live at www.tcamerica.us/watch-live.