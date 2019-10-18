Pumpelly on pole for GT4 America Sprint Race 1 at LVMS

Spencer Pumpelly flew to the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Race 1 pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his familiar No. 66 TRG Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR. Pumpelly clocked a best lap time of 1m40.584s which was half-a-second clear of championship leader Michael Cooper (No. 10 Blackdog Speedshop McLaren 570S GT4).

Ian James (No. 50 Panoz Avezzano GT4), Matt Brabham (No. 20 CRP Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 CS-MR) and Shane Lewis (No. 41 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4) rounded out the qualifying top five.

Behind, Matt Travis claimed the Am pole, starting eighth overall, with a 1m42.022s fastest lap in his No. 46 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR.

Recently crowned Am champion Drew Staveley will roll off from the second position in class in his No. 12 Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang GT4.

Tony Gaples and his No. 11 Blackdog Speedshop McLaren 570S GT4 will start from third, Alan Brynjolfsson in the No. 7 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR fourth, and Michael Dinan in the No. 210 Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR will start fifth in class, 13th overall.

Pirelli GT4 America Race 1 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will go green on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2:40 p.m. PDT, streaming live at www.gt4-america.com/watch-live.