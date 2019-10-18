Filippi flies to TCR pole for Las Vegas Race 1; Pombo in TCA

Mason Filippi (No. 12 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N TCR) flew to the SRO TC America TCR Race 1 pole at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, posting a fastest lap of 1m42.225s that was nearly half-a-second faster than his closest rival.

“The car that Copeland Motorsports gave me was awesome. The Pirelli P Zero tires are great here at Vegas and I can’t wait to get to the race tomorrow, it’s going to be fun!” said Filippi.

Nate Vincent (No. 72 FCP Euro VW Golf GTI TCR) will start second and Victor Gonzalez (No. 99 VGMC Honda Civic Type R TCR) third.

Fourth was Michael McCann Jr. in the No. 3 McCann Racing Audi RS3 LMS TCR, while TCR points leader Michael Hurczyn will start fifth in the No. 71 FCP Euro VW Golf GTI TCR.

Stephen Vajda claimed the TCR Cup-class pole, and will be starting sixth overall in his No. 18 EXR Team by Premat Audi RS3 LMS TCR DSG.

In TCA it was the No. 61 MINI JCW Team Mini Cooper of Mat Pombo leading the way, with a 1m52.586s fast lap. Chris Haldeman will start second in class in the No. 69 X-Factor Racing Honda Civic Si, his best lap of 1m52.627s a mere four-hundredths of a second behind the pole sitter.

Tomas Mejia will start third in the No. 62 MINI JCW Team Mini Cooper, just ahead of teammate Mark Pombo (No. 59 MINI JCW Team Mini Cooper), while points leader Nick Wittmer (No. 91 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ tS) rounds out the TCA top five.

TCR / TCA QUALIFYING

TC America TCR/TCA Race 1 goes green on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1:40 p.m. PDT streaming live at live.sro-america.com/tc-america.