The Week in IndyCar, October 17

NASCAR 12m ago
Ex-NASCAR Truck owner found dead in Ohio River
The body of a former NASCAR team owner was pulled Tuesday evening from the Ohio River near Louisville, KY. Lonnie Troxell, 68, was (…)
IndyCar 47m ago
"I felt like I was connected to the car" – VeeKay
Indy Lights runner-up Rinus VeeKay was beaming after completing his second NTT IndyCar Series test with Ed Carpenter Racing earlier this (…)
Podcasts 52m ago
PODCAST: Parker Kilgerman
Parker Kligerman is back on the podcast for an extended visit this week to dig into many topics from around the garage. Kligerman offers (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
Tandy savors Porsche demo at Talladega
The burnout lasted 11.7 seconds, according to Porsche factory driver Nick Tandy. The Briton, who learned to race on ovals, was the perfect (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Burton for 2020 season in Xfinity Series
Harrison Burton will move into the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing the organization announced Thursday. (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Bottas looking to get 'very lucky' on last-gasp title push
Valtteri Bottas insists he hasn’t given up on chasing down Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship, but blames (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Albon getting closer to Verstappen as confidence grows
Alexander Albon feels he is getting closer to Max Verstappen’s level at Red Bull as his confidence grows with more time in the car. Red (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
JTG Daugherty's No. 47 hauler catches fire while traveling to Kansas
JTG Daugherty Racing’s hauler for the No. 47 team sustained a fire while en route to this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (…)
Team USA Scholarship 3hr ago
Postcard from Team USA’s Green: The Italian job
For the Team USA duo, the adventure in Europe continues: After a race weekend at Oulton Park and with testing planned for Donington (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Kaulig Racing hauler crashes on way to Kansas Speedway
Kaulig Racing issued a statement Wednesday night confirming reports one of its haulers had been involved in an accident on the way to (…)
