Best home prep practices

Yes, you can perform basic maintenance on your competition vehicle

While many racers are choosing to use prep shops to get their Mazdas ready before races as well as for support at the track, others choose to do it themselves, to either make sure it’s done the way they want or to keep their racing budget under control. A couple of months ago we received advice regarding home preparation tips from those who prep vehicles for a living. Their advice came down to having an organized workspace, owning the right tools, getting help when you need it, and putting a wrench on anything that might come loose.

We also talked to people who have a lot of experience preparing competition vehicles at home. Much of what they’ve learned has come from experts, but there is also a lot of trial and error.

Read the full story at MazdaMotorsports.com