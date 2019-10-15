Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

John Doonan: My racing life and career

Get to know new IMSA president John Doonan as he shares stories of growing up in a racing family, his pursuit of higher education and how that soon led to motorsports, a passion for Mazda that developed into running the brand’s racing department, and how his love for the sport has touched so many people, as he sits down for a deep “My Racing Life and Career” dive with Marshall Pruett.

