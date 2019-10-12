Mazda Team Joest just misses victory at Petit Le Mans

After leading race in closing stages, No. 77 Mazda RT24-P finishes sixth in ten-hour classic at Road Atlanta

The second half of the 22nd Motul Petit Le Mans saw the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P, driven by Timo Bernhard, Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez emerge as the dominant car in the Daytona Prototype international field.

After starting the race in fifth position, the Mazda became a threat for the race victory in the middle stages of the race. Nunez briefly held the race lead early in the fourth hour, but in the next stint Bernhard firmly put the Mazda into the race lead. Successive stints by all three drivers saw the Mazda continue to lead the race, with pace and fuel in hand over their rivals.

Jarvis held the lead until the final caution of the race which fell with forty minutes remaining. After the restart, the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P was slowed with a mechanical failure, forcing Jarvis to lose the lead and ultimately finish the race in sixth position.