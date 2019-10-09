An important update on Marshall and Shabral Pruett

On behalf of Marshall and Shabral Pruett, thank you to everyone who has so generously donated to support Shabral during her serious recent health issues via GoFundMe. She is now in a new home with Marshall by her side and has begun her long journey to recovery.

As anticipated, the expenses have far exceeded the fund we originally established for Shabral. They are now entering the next critical phase of her treatment and are focused on overcoming her mobility issues. She will benefit greatly from intensive physical therapy in the months ahead, and to afford this and all that goes with it, we are again asking for your donations as we raise our funding goal to make this possible. Shabral is forever a Marine and her courageous fighting spirit is an inspiration to us all, so please do what you can to help. The GoFundMe page can be found here.