The Week In Sports Cars, Oct. 7, with Goodwin and Kilbey

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast from Mount Fuji, all driven by listener Q&A, with Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey.
NASCAR 1hr ago
For Larson, Dover was a timely victory in more ways than one
Kyle Larson, crew chief Chad Johnston and the rest of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team might be stress-free for the next few weeks, but (…)
Off Road 1hr ago
Tough Glen Helen keeps Lucas Oil Off Road racers on their toes
The regulars in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series faced a new Glen Helen track that proved challenging for many and downright diabolical (…)
Insights & Analysis 3hr ago
INSIGHT: Winding down IndyCar's biggest little team
The winding-down process is underway at Harding Steinbrenner Racing. The three-year-old team, which scored three poles and two wins this (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
FIA can't demand track changes on sporting grounds – Masi
Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says changes to track layouts are only demanded by the FIA on grounds of safety, following criticism of (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Mercedes deal is one of McLaren’s missing ingredients – Brown
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown believes the team’s upcoming switch to Mercedes power means the right ingredients are in place for his team (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Yamamoto to get Toro Rosso FP1 run at Suzuka
Honda driver Naoki Yamamoto will drive for Toro Rosso during FP1 at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix. Yamamoto won the Super Formula (…)
Insights & Analysis 5hr ago
MILLER: Surprises in the IndyCar TV numbers
The Nielsen numbers for NBC’s first full season of televising all the NTT IndyCar Series races weren’t stop-the-presses material, but (…)
Le Mans/WEC 19hr ago
Van Eerd steps up to a full WEC season after RTN's strong start
Racing Team Nederland’s owner and Bronze driver Frits van Eerd is now set to take on all of the remaining rounds in the 2019/20 FIA WEC (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Hamlin sets the early pace but fades to the finish at Dover
Denny Hamlin still hasn’t won at Dover International Speedway, but he’s now dominated there. Hamlin, on the pole for his 500th Cup (…)
NASCAR 21hr ago
With a 20-lap deficit, Logano has only points to chase at Dover
Joey Logano participated in the Drydene 400 at Dover but wasn’t racing. He spent the whole afternoon just logging laps — lap after (…)
Comments