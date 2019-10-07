AXR likely to run single entry in 2020

This weekend’s Petit Le Mans will likely be Action Express Racing’s last as a two-car team.

The team entered the DPi era running the No.5 and No.9 Cadillacs in 2014, and brought the No.31 Whelen Racing entry into the fold in place of the No.9 the following year. Both cars have won races this season: Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr and Eric Curran combined to win at Sebring in the No.31, and Felipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa backed that up at the following event by winning at Long Beach in the No.5 Mustang Sampling car.

Next year, however, the No.31 Cadillac DPi.V.R, driven by Nasr and Derani, is expected to be the team’s sole focus.

“Action Express racing has fielded two cars in every event since 2011,” said team owner Bob Johnson in a statement.

“Beginning in 2020, it is likely that Action Express will become a single-car team. We have worked for many months to find ways to remain a two-car team. To be fair to all involved, we must report that the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac will probably be the single entry as managed by Action Express Racing in 2020. We want to thank all of our fans and every one of our great drivers, partners and crew members that have supported our two car team along the way.”

The deal is not expecting to have any bearing on Nasr’s explorations in the IndyCar paddock; the Brazilian having previously been given the green light to pursue any open-wheel opportunities on non-conflicting weekends next year.

AXR won on its debut in IMSA’s Prototype ranks at the 2010 Rolex 24 at Daytona, and has since claimed the 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018 IMSA Team and Driver Championships, as well as the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup titles.