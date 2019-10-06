Calado looks ahead to Formula E switch with Jaguar

James Calado is the latest veteran from other motorsports disciplines to make the switch to Formula E. The 30-year-old Briton has joined Panasonic Jaguar Racing, where he will partner Mitch Evans, the New Zealander set to return for a fourth season.

“This was one of the most sought-after seats in Formula E and I’m extremely proud to have been offered it,” said Calado. “Jaguar’s motorsport history is iconic and to be a part of this team in Formula E is a great opportunity for me.

“Although electric racing is new to me, I’m confident in my own single-seater experience to secure some great results for the team. Expectations are high and I can’t wait for the first race in Diriyah in November.”

Although more recently known for his exploits in sports cars, having won the WEC GTE Pro crown in 2017 and the GTE Pro class at the Le Mans 24 Hours with the AF Corse Ferrari team, Calado has an extensive record in single-seaters in GP3, GP2, British Formula 3 and even a brief stint in F1 with Force India.

Calado’s appointment follows months of unrest regarding Jaguar’s driver line-up, after Nelson Piquet Jr. was dropped from the team ahead of the 2019 Rome E-Prix. Alex Lynn took his place for the rest of the year, but will not return for Season 6.

The works Jaguar team will campaign an all-new powertrain, developed entirely in house. It claims the I-Type 4 makes use of “the latest materials and enhanced packaging” to produce its lightest powertrain to date.

“There has been a huge amount of hard work and determination from the development team to create the most competitive race car we’ve ever had,” said team principal James Barclay. “This is a team effort and when we’re all pulling in the right direction, great things can happen. We’ve learned how to win and we are hungry for more. Bring on Season 6!”

Alongside the new powertrain, the team revealed a new partnership with Castrol while “upgrading” its relationship with German manufacturer Viessmann.