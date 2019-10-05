Mahindra confirms Wehrlein, d’Ambrosio, ZF powertrain

Mahindra Racing confirmed that drivers Jerome d’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein will remain with the team for the upcoming ABB FIA Formula E Championship season, in which the team’s cars will feature a powertrain created by German engineering company ZF.

The global technology company will help with chassis development work, shock absorber provision and engineering services while work is already under way for the design and manufacture of the electric driveline for the 2020-21 season.

In addition to the electric motor, development includes both single-gear, highly efficient transmission and the matching power electronics.

“Formula E is a great stage for ZF to demonstrate the quality and performance of our drive train solutions for the e-mobility of tomorrow,” said Wolf-Henning Scheider, CEO of ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

“In no other racing series is the transfer of expertise from motorsports to volume production development as great as in Formula E. We look forward to a successful cooperation with Mahindra Racing, and also show our commitment to India as an important growth market.”

Team principal Dilbagh Gill added, “I am delighted to welcome ZF to the Mahindra Racing family. We now have one of the most successful global players in the field of e-mobility at our side.

“We were highly impressed by the performance of the ZF driveline in the most recent Formula E season and together we will be even better positioned to continue celebrating success.”

“I really want to thank Mahindra Racing for last year and I am super happy to continue with the team,” said d’Ambrosio. “We know the second half of the season was challenging, but the fact that we are all sticking together for Season 6 means we can come back stronger and consistently fight at the front for wins.”

Season 6 will be former F1 racer Wehrlein’s second in Formula E. He took a podium in only his second race and scored his first pole position at the next event in Mexico City. There, what looked like certain victory slipped through the rookie’s hands as Lucas di Grassi snatched the win just short of the finish line.

“Last year was my rookie season and there were a lot of positives to take from that and build on for my second Formula E season,” said Wehrlein. “There is a very positive and upbeat mood in the team as we’ve been working hard over the summer break and I’m really looking forward to working with the team again.”

Nick Heidfeld will remain with Mahindra Racing in an advisory capacity and as the team’s official test and reserve driver. He drove the unraced M6Electro at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the competitive Hillclimb, two years after claiming the open-wheel eRecord in the M4Electro.