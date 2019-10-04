Larson fastest in final Dover Cup Series practice

Kyle Larson (P) was fastest in the final NASCAR Cup Series practice at Dover with a lap of 162.705 mph (22.126 seconds).

Larson was followed by four of his fellow playoff drivers: the most recent winner at Dover, Martin Truex Jr. (P), who clocked in at 161.377 mph; Kevin Harvick (P), 160.456 mph; Brad Keselowski (P), 160.385 mph; and last week’s race winner Chase Elliott (P), 160.249 mph.

Filling out the rest of the top 10 were non-playoff drivers, Matt DiBenedetto sixth quickest at 159.504 mph; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. seventh at 159.257 mph; Chris Buescher eighth at 159.151 mph; Austin Dillon ninth at 158.647 mph; and Kurt Busch 10th at 158.527 mph.

The other seven playoff drivers were Ryan Blaney, 13th fastest at 158.214 mph; Alex Bowman, 14th at 158.179 mph; William Byron, 15th at 158.124 mph; Clint Bowyer, 16th at 157.950 mph; Kyle Busch, 17th at 157.853 mph; Denny Hamlin, 19th at 157.736 mph; and Joey Logano, 23rd at 157.439 mph.

In the best 10 consecutive lap average, it was Kyle Larson fastest over Jimmie Johnson, Bowman, Harvick and Byron.

There were no incidents in final practice.

The @MonsterMile is one of @KyleLarsonRacin's best tracks. Do you think he'll be able to get his first win of the season on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/G0kn0LkTgA — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 4, 2019

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 1:35 p.m. ET Saturday.