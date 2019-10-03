Interview: Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe is a lesson in perseverance. Having moved to North Carolina out of high school, Briscoe took part in the PEAK Stock Car Dream Challenge, began volunteering at race shops, and turned that into a ride in the ARCA Series where he won the 2016 championship. Briscoe also once walked in the front door at Roush Fenway Racing to throw his name in the hat for a driver development opportunity. Now, he’s got a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series driving for Tony Stewart.

There is much more that has happened in-between and Briscoe talks all about it on this week’s podcast. From starting in sprint cars but facing many challenges there, to why he made the switch to stock cars, and even being ready to throw in the towel and driving back home when he received a phone call that helped changed his path.

Other stories you’ll hear: