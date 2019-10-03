Correa recovering following major surgery

Juan Manuel Correa is recovering in a London hospital following major surgeries to repair fractures and other injuries suffered in his horrific accident during the Formula 2 race at Spa in late August.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian-American suffered injuries including acute respiratory failure and multiple leg fractures in the crash, which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert, and doctors have been fighting to stabilize his condition ever since. Last Sunday, he underwent a 17-hour operation to reconstruct his lower right extremity. Doctors performed a combination of Orthopedic Flap and External Fixation surgeries.

Now more than 72 hours later, doctors are confident that the procedures were successful, although Correa remains under careful observation. During the procedure, doctors were forced to remove more bone material than they anticipated and solve several blood vessel issues, but stated that the main objective of the surgery was achieved. Correa is scheduled for an additional, less complex surgery in two weeks’ time.

Doctors expect Correa will be able to leave the hospital in approximately six weeks. The next year will be full of physical therapy, rehabilitation and corrective surgeries with the aim and objective of regaining the full use of his right foot and ankle.

“This past few weeks have been extremely tough, tougher than anything I have ever faced both physically and mentally,” Correa said in a statement issued by his family. “I understand my future regarding the recovery of my legs, specifically my right leg, is still quite uncertain, and that my physical rehab will be extremely long and complicated. I am still processing everything that has, and is, happening.

“I want to thank every single person who one way or a another has shown me their support. I am humbled by the immense number of caring and affectionate messages I have received. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, and know that your encouragement and positivity have made a difference.”