Rossi crash cuts short Bathurst 1000 prep

A crash by Alexander Rossi has forced the Walkinshaw Andretti United Australian Supercars team to trim its three-day test to two ahead of the upcoming Bathurst 1000.

Andretti Autosport’s 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner and Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver James Hinchcliffe were near the end of their second day of sampling the No. 27 Holden Commodore at the Winton circuit in Victoria when Rossi went off at Turn 4 and made contact with the back of the car. The Californian was uninjured.

With the October 10-13 race approaching quickly, the WAU team opted to end the test and return to its base where the NAPA-sponsored Holden will undergo repairs before being dispatched to Mount Panorama for Australia’s greatest race.

"It was cool. I think the coolest part is the sound of the car inside the cockpit is pretty awesome, so it's one of those types of cars that brings a smile to your face," Rossi said.

“We’ve made the call to send the car back to our Clayton workshop to be checked over before it leaves for Bathurst,” team principal Mathew Nilsson told the series’ official website. “It’s better to get it back there tonight and looked at before we pack at the end of the week. The damaged parts are all replaceable, there was no major structural damage, and it won’t have an impact on next week at Bathurst. While we planned to have a third day testing, this is motorsport and these things happen.”

Nilsson was pleased with the progress made by Supercars newcomer Rossi, and Hinchcliffe, who took part in races at the Gold Coast 600 under the former V8 Supercars moniker.

“Both drivers and everyone involved took a lot out of two really solid days of running,” he added. “They adapted to the car extremely well, and they will be ready for Mount Panorama next week.”