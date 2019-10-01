Minor but noteworthy changes in 2020 Cup Series rules

NASCAR has sent out the 2020 Cup rules to Monster Energy Series teams. With the all-new Gen7 car not due until 2021, many of the series rules for next year remain unchanged.

Of particular note, though, NASCAR is going to limit organizations to 150 hours of wind tunnel testing per calendar year. There had previously been no limit and there will be no restrictions on manufacturers testing the 2021 car.

Wind tunnel testing will be permitted at just four approved locations: Aerodyn Wind Tunnel and Penske Technology Group wind Tunnel (both in Mooresville, N.C.); Auto Research Center (Indianapolis); and Windshear Wind Tunnel (Concord, N.C.).

Teams will be allowed only 10 road crew personnel (engineers, mechanics, crew and car chief, spotter, etc.) on each roster next season, down from 12 this season. And next year, teams will be allowed just three additional roster spots for organizational staff instead of the four they get now.

“The 2019 season has produced great racing, and we anticipate the level of competition to continue to rise as teams build off this rules package in 2020,” said John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president, innovation and racing development. “Collectively, we continue to work closely as an industry to put on the best racing possible for our fans while working diligently on the Next Gen car, scheduled to make its debut in 2021.”

Other noteworthy updates for 2020: