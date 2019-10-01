2020 Global MX-5 Cup schedule released

Mazda Motorsports today revealed the schedule for the 2020 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires.

Next year, the series returns to the same six venues it visited in 2019, but also reintroduces Spring Training. To be held at Barber Motorsports Park on March 2, Spring Training is an opportunity for MX-5 Cup drivers and teams to not only test but experience the series’ procedures before the first race of the season.

The 2020 series kicks off April 3-4 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., before moving to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on April 24-26.

The June 18-20 third round of the season, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., will be called the Alana Long 100, Mazda Motorsports Director John Doonan announcing at the series’ season-ending banquet that all future rounds of the Global MX-5 Cup at Road America will be named in honor of Alana Long (read her story here).

Next, the series returns to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, on Aug. 14-16, before heading west to Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 4-6.

The season will finish Sept. 18-19 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif.

“We are proud to continue with a consistent schedule that travels to some of the best circuits in the U.S. for our Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires racers,” said Doonan. “A real highlight will be that the series will continue to honor Alana Long in perpetuity at Road America.

“We are not only proud of the level of competition in the series, but also the sense of camraderie and family that exists in the paddock,” Doonan continued. “We only just finished the season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, but are already anxious to kick next season off at Barber Motorsports Park.”

2020 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

Presented by BFGoodrich

Spring Training at Barber Motorsports Park / March 2

Barber Motorsports Park / April 3-4

Circuit of The Americas / April 24-26

Alana Long 100 at Road America / June 18-20

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course / Aug. 14-16

Portland International Raceway / Sept. 4-6

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca / Sept. 18-19

Follow all of the latest MX-5 Cup news at MazdaMotorsports.com, @MazdaRacing on Twitter, and Mazda Motorsports on Instagram and Facebook.