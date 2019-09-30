F3 Americas to make international debut on streets of Quebec in 2020

The F3 Americas Championship Powered by Honda is set to make its international debut next season with a run north of the border to Canada.

SCCA Pro Racing announced the series will compete on the streets of Quebec during the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres that will take place Aug. 7-9, 2020.

“F3 Americas Championship is excited to add a Canadian stop to our 2020 schedule,” said Sydney Davis-Yagel, general manager for SCCA Pro Racing. “We’re excited to internationally debut the Honda-powered Ligier JS F3 cars on Hankook tires at such a fan-favorite event like the Grand Prix of Trois Rivieres. It’s also a perfect event to showcase our field of talented drivers on the championship’s first temporary street circuit.”

The event will feature a one weekend ticket as the historic 11-turn, 1.53-mile street circuit will also play host to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series as the headliner for three action-packed rounds.

“The period where we had an important stock-car series with Trans-Am and a major single-seater championship with Atlantic are remembered as some of the most significant of our 50 editions,” said Dominic Fugère, general manager of GP3R. “With the NASCAR Pinty’s Series adding 10 laps to its Trois-Rivières round and the F3 Americas Championship bringing some of the best developing talent of the continent, we are happy to bring our fans such a breadth of racing in our city. Spectators in our Villeneuve and Germain grandstands, right in front of our pit lane, will be treated to more drama and we believe that these seats will go very fast.”

The Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada, ​CTCC touring car championship, ​Super Production Challenge, the Nissan Micra Cup and F1600 Canada Championship will also be part of the weekend’s action.

Fellow Canadian and F3 Americas driver Logan Cusson (No. 99 Jensen Global Advisors) was on hand to represent the FIA-supported regional championship for the announcement.

“I am really excited that the F3 Americas Championship added GP3R to its Canadian roster for 2020,” said Cusson. “It’s the perfect place for F3 Americas to introduce itself to the Canadian fans and to race on the championship’s first ever street course.”

Tickets sales for the GP3R weekend start Mon., Sept. 30, at ​www.GP3R.com and 1-866-416-9797. The complete 2020 F3 Americas Championship Powered by Honda schedule will be announced in the upcoming weeks.