The Week In IndyCar Sept 28, with Colton Herta

Colton Herta returns for The Week In IndyCar podcast to answer listener Q&A after dominating the season finale at Monterey in his Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda. Everything from a disastrous attempt to celebrate the win with his traditional ‘Victory Tacos,’ to his favorite nickname, to how he expects to work with Andretti Autosport title contender Alexander Rossi is covered, all driven by your submissions via social media.

