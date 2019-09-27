Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

McDowell hospitalized with stomach complaint

Image by Kinrade/LAT

McDowell hospitalized with stomach complaint

NASCAR

McDowell hospitalized with stomach complaint

By 55 minutes ago

By: |

Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell has been transported to a local hospital after complaining of abdominal pain.

The official Twitter account of FRM tweeted Friday morning that McDowell had first visited the infield care center at Charlotte Motor Speedway before being referred to a nearby hospital. Ford driver Austin Cindric, who competes for Team Penske in the Xfinity Series, will drive the No. 34 Ford Mustang in opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice.

The first and only Friday practice for the Cup Series will be held from 12:05-12:55 p.m. ET. Drivers will then qualify for the Bank of America Roval 400 at 4:40 p.m. ET.

 

, , NASCAR

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home