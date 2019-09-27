McDowell hospitalized with stomach complaint

Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell has been transported to a local hospital after complaining of abdominal pain.

The official Twitter account of FRM tweeted Friday morning that McDowell had first visited the infield care center at Charlotte Motor Speedway before being referred to a nearby hospital. Ford driver Austin Cindric, who competes for Team Penske in the Xfinity Series, will drive the No. 34 Ford Mustang in opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice.

.@Mc_Driver visited the infield care center this morning with abdominal pain and is being transported to a hospital. We are currently working on plans for the remainder of the day. — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) September 27, 2019

The first and only Friday practice for the Cup Series will be held from 12:05-12:55 p.m. ET. Drivers will then qualify for the Bank of America Roval 400 at 4:40 p.m. ET.