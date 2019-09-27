McDowell hospitalized with stomach complaint
Image by Kinrade/LAT
McDowell hospitalized with stomach complaint
By:
|
Kelly Crandall
55 minutes ago
Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell has been transported to a local hospital after complaining of abdominal pain.
The official Twitter account of FRM tweeted Friday morning that McDowell had first visited the infield care center at Charlotte Motor Speedway before being referred to a nearby hospital. Ford driver Austin Cindric, who competes for Team Penske in the Xfinity Series, will drive the No. 34 Ford Mustang in opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice.
The first and only Friday practice for the Cup Series will be held from 12:05-12:55 p.m. ET. Drivers will then qualify for the Bank of America Roval 400 at 4:40 p.m. ET.
Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell, NASCAR
Kelly Crandall
Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.
