Interview: Rick Ware

Rick Ware Racing would love to say they are here to win the NASCAR Cup Series, but not only is that a cliché, but it’s an realistic one for the organization.

However, Rick and his wife Lisa still love the sport and to compete, so they have found a way to make it work for their smaller operation. This week on The Racing Writer’s Podcast, they explain all about balancing performance and expectations while trying to be fiscally responsible. Ware occasionally runs four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars and takes pride in being able to help sponsors break into the sport whereas they might not be able to afford doing so with a big team.

More of what you’ll hear: