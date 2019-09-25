Buescher to replace Stenhouse at Roush Fenway for 2020

Chris Buescher will replace Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in Roush Fenway Racing’s No.17 Ford at the end of the 2019 season.

“We can’t say enough about Ricky and his contributions to Roush Fenway Racing,” said team co-owner Jack Roush. “We’re proud to have been a part of Ricky’s development from ARCA to Xfinity and ultimately the Cup Series. He has served as a great representative to our partners, while helping to accumulate numerous accolades, wins and multiple championships on the racetrack. We wish him well as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

Buescher returns to the team that he led to a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) title in 2015. He first joined the team as a development driver in 2009, and won the 2012 ARCA Series title in tandem with Roulo Brothers Racing. His Xfinity debut with the team came a year earlier, but had to wait until 2014 to make a full-time move into NASCAR’s second-tier national series – a move that resulted in a championship the following season. His return to Roush Fenway comes after a three year Cup stint with JTG Daugherty Racing.

“We are certainly excited to have Chris back in the fold at Roush Fenway Racing,” said Roush. “He has a long history with our organization and we’ve always been a big fan of Chris and his racing style. We have watched his progress with great interest over the last couple of seasons and we are looking forward to having him in the No. 17 as we continue to grow our program next season.”

Stenhouse has piloted the No. 17 car for the past seven seasons after taking over for Matt Kenseth in 2013.

Buescher drove the No. 34 Ford during his Cup rookie season in 2016, racing his way into the playoffs via a victory at Pocono. He is currently 20th in the NASCAR Cup point standings.