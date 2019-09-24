Foyt team’s offseason makeover begins

A.J. Foyt Racing wasted little time in getting started on an ambitious plan to overhaul its NTT IndyCar Series team.

Shortly after the checkered flag waved on Sunday in Monterey, the Chevy-powered program parted ways with one senior team member and more changes could be coming while the team seeks a new title sponsor as its involvement with ABC Supply shifts to an Indy-only partnership.

A team representative confirmed Foyt technical director and race engineer Eric Cowdin split with the team on Sunday, leaving a significant void to fill during the offseason. In serving as Tony Kanaan’s race engineer on the No. 14 Chevy, the two resumed a relationship that dated back to Indy Lights in the 1990s, and prior to coming together at Foyt at the onset of the 2018 season, Cowdin and Kanaan were paired at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Daniele Cucchiaroni, who engineered the No. 4 Chevy piloted by Matheus Leist, remains with the team, but his ongoing tenure could be subject to whomever replaces Cowdin and how he or she decides to structure Foyt’s engineering group.

RACER also learned the team could make changes in its general manager role, which is currently held by George Klotz. A respected veteran of the IndyCar paddock, Klotz left Andretti Autosport at the end of 2015 to help team president Larry Foyt turn the flagging program around, which remains an ongoing initiative.

Among the other Foyt-related items that could change prior to the 2020 season, it’s unclear whether Kanaan will return to the No. 14 Chevy, or seek opportunities elsewhere in the paddock. Leist, who entered IndyCar with Foyt in 2018, is considered a long shot to stay with the team owned by the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner.