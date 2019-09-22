Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER: Monterey IndyCar Race Report

RACER: Monterey IndyCar Race Report

Videos

RACER: Monterey IndyCar Race Report

By 2 hours ago

By: |

It’s the final “Hamburger & French Fry Show” of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season where co-host Sebastien Bourdais charged from 19th to seventh, Colton Herta dominated at his family’s home track of Laguna Seca, and Josef Newgarden scored his second IndyCar championship in three years.

 

, , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home