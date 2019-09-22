RACER: Monterey IndyCar Race Report
RACER: Monterey IndyCar Race Report
28
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
It’s the final “Hamburger & French Fry Show” of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season where co-host Sebastien Bourdais charged from 19th to seventh, Colton Herta dominated at his family’s home track of Laguna Seca, and Josef Newgarden scored his second IndyCar championship in three years.
VIDEO
Sebastian Bourdais, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, IndyCar, Videos
28
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
37m
There have been some great rookie lineups throughout the history of IndyCar, but the Class of 2019 must rank right up there. Pretty damn (…)
56m
Simon Pagenaud fell just short of adding a second IndyCar championship to his resume his year, but he succeeded in completing a remarkable (…)
1hr
After taking command of the NTT IndyCar Series championship points for 16 of 17, Team Penske president Tim Cindric marveled as he has watched (…)
1hr
Colton Herta wasted little time applying lessons learned from Portland to close out his IndyCar rookie season with a win from pole at Laguna (…)
2hr
It’s only been two years since Josef Newgarden won his first IndyCar championship, but his deepened appreciation for what goes into winning (…)
2hr
The good news for Kyle Kirkwood was that he needed only to start today’s Cooper Tires Indy Pro 2000 Grand Prix Presented by Allied (…)
2hr
Ryan Hunter-Reay’s script for the afternoon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca went out the window the moment his car stalled in pitlane (…)
3hr
Josef Newgarden became a two-time IndyCar champion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in a race that was controlled from start to finish (…)
4hr
Guy Cosmo (No. 89 RENNtech Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4) led the field to green in wet and slippery conditions at the start of Pirelli GT4 (…)
5hr
After a slight delay due to rainy conditions, Race 2 for the TCR and TCA classes got underway at Road America with TCR championship leader (…)
More RACER
Comments