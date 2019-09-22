RACER: Monterey IndyCar Race Report

It’s the final “Hamburger & French Fry Show” of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season where co-host Sebastien Bourdais charged from 19th to seventh, Colton Herta dominated at his family’s home track of Laguna Seca, and Josef Newgarden scored his second IndyCar championship in three years.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.