Cooper doubles up in rain-shortened GT4 Sprint

Sunday’s Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Race 2 saw the green flag fly under wet and rainy conditions as Race 1 winner and new championship leader Michael Cooper led the field to the green flag in his No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop McLaren 570S GT4.

At the start, Spencer Pumpelly and the No. 66 TRG Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR fell to fourth from second, but quickly moved back into the third position as the field went to Turn 5. Pumpelly continued his charge past Shane Lewis and the No. 72 Robinson Racing Camaro GT4 at Canada Corner for second and went into pursuit of Cooper for the lead.

While Drew Staveley and the No. 12 Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang GT4 pulled away from the rest of the Am field, Alan Brynjolfsson and the No. 7 Park Place Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR got past Tony Gaples in the No. 11 Blackdog Speed Shop McLaren 570S GT4 for second position in class, as the owner/driver continued to fall through the order in the wet conditions, ending up fifth.

With 13 minutes off the clock, Staveley was spun out of the class lead after contact with Jarrett Andretti and the No. 18 Andretti Autosport McLaren 570S GT4 at Canada Corner. Staveley was able to continue but fell to second place, handing the class lead to Brynjolfsson. A full-course caution was called shortly after as rain continued to pound the circuit.

With 23 minutes remaining on the clock, the race was red flagged and would not restart.

The top 10 finishing order was as follows:

1) Michael Cooper No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop McLaren 570S GT4

2) Spencer Pumpelly No. 66 TRG Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR

3) Shane Lewis No. 72 Robinson Racing Camaro GT4

4) Gar Robinson No. 74 Robinson Racing Camaro GT4

5) Andrew Davis No. 81 Kelly-Moss Road & Race Audi R8 LMS GT4

6) Jarrett Andretti No. 18 Andretti Autosport McLAren 570S GT4

7) Ian James No. 50 Team Panoz Racing Avezzano GT4

8) Alan Brynjolfsson (Am) Park Place Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR

9) Drew Staveley (Am) Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang GT4

10) Marko Radisic (Am) No. 22 Precision Driving Tech BMW M4 GT4

The final two rounds of the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint season take place at Las Vegas Speedway October 18-20.